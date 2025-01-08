x
Home > Movie News

Shashtipoorthi Glimpse: Rajendra Prasad, Archana headline this traditional family drama

Published on January 8, 2025 by swathy

Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, National Award winning actress Archana, and the legendary Ilaiyaraaja have joined forces for a Shatamanam Bhavati-type emotional family drama. Titled Shashtipoorthi, the film narrates the story of a married couple who have had compatibility issues. Their son, Sriram (played by actor-producer Rupeysh Choudhary), grows up to be an unethical lawyer.

The film’s Glimpse, released today, hints at an emotional story that stays true to the abiding values of the Indian family system. The importance of old-school family foundations seems to be highlighted through the story.

For Rajendra Prasad and Archana, this is their first movie together since Ladies Tailor (1986). Rupeysh Choudhary and Akanksha Singh play a romantic couple who face their own set of issues after the latter comes to know about him. Chakrapani Ananda and Achyut Kumar have important roles. Prabhas Sreenu, Chalaki Chanti, Muralidhar Goud, and Jabardasth Ram will also be seen.

Director Pavan Prabha has worked with Maestro Ilaiyaraja for music. SP Charan, by the way, has sung a song for the first time for him. Oscar Award winner MM Keeravani has penned a song, with the remaining songs written by Chaitanya Prasad. ‘Padma Sri’ Thota Tharani is the art director.

Glimpse Link:

