Don’t Vote If Leaders Can’t Speak In Telugu : Venkaiah Naidu at World Telugu Conference

The World Telugu Conference, held at Godavari Global University in Rajanagaram, East Godavari district, saw prominent writers, poets, and leaders come together to celebrate the Telugu language. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the chief guest, emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Telugu. He stated, “Forgetting Telugu is like forgetting our mother. Those who don’t speak Telugu cannot be Telugu leaders.”

Venkaiah Naidu urged governments in Telugu speaking states to conduct administration in Telugu. He also advised people not to vote for leaders who don’t speak Telugu, saying, “Leaders who use foul language should be defeated at the polling booth itself.” He highlighted that Telugu is not just spoken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Praising legends like NTR, Narla Venkateswara Rao, and Cherukuri Ramoji Rao for their contributions to Telugu, Venkaiah Naidu reminded everyone that Telugu has six lakh words, compared to two lakh in English. He called on people to never forget their mother tongue.

Renowned Avadhani scholar Garikipati Narasimha Rao stressed the need for Telugu to be the primary medium of instruction from Class 1 to Degree level. He suggested abolishing the LKG and UKG systems in schools and focusing on Telugu education. Garikipati Narasimha Rao revealed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had offered him the chairmanship of the Official Language Commission, but he declined, stating that systemic changes were more important than positions.

Author Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao emphasized that protecting Telugu is not difficult if governments take it seriously. He pointed out that countries like China and Singapore excel in technology while teaching in their native languages, whereas Indians rely on foreign languages. Rao expressed concern over Indian students studying abroad and settling overseas. He urged newspapers and media to promote Telugu more actively and suggested that news anchors read news in various Telugu dialects to preserve linguistic diversity.

The World Telugu Conference served as a platform to reignite pride in the Telugu language and culture, with leaders and scholars calling for collective efforts to safeguard this rich heritage.