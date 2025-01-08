Commenting on a Woman’s Body is Sexual Harassment

In a significant decision, the Kerala High Court has declared that making comments about a woman’s body is a form of sexual harassment. The court clarified that such remarks, even if meant as compliments, violate a woman’s dignity and should be treated as a criminal offense under sexual harassment laws.

The ruling came during the hearing of a petition filed by a former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board. He had asked the court to dismiss a sexual harassment case filed against him by a female colleague. The woman had accused him of making vulgar comments about her body, sending inappropriate messages, and harassing her through voice calls since 2013.

The petitioner argued that his comments, such as calling her “beautiful,” were meant as compliments and should not be considered harassment. However, the court rejected his plea, stating that any unsolicited remarks about a woman’s body, regardless of intent, fall under the category of sexual harassment.

This judgment highlights the importance of respecting women’s dignity and sends a strong message that unwelcome comments about their appearance will not be tolerated. It reinforces the need for safer environments for women in workplaces and beyond, ensuring that offenders are held accountable for their actions.