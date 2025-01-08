x
AP emerging as Global Digital Technology Powerhouse: Nara Lokesh

Published on January 8, 2025 by swathy

AP emerging as Global Digital Technology Powerhouse: Nara Lokesh

IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh proclaimed, Andhra Pradesh is turning into a global digital technology power house, as Chandrababu Naidu Govt is showing utmost focus on leveraging emerging technologies to fuel growth. Saying that PM Narendra Modi has been lending support to AP’s growth, Nara Lokesh vowed to achieve the dream of two trillion economy.

“CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has always been very supportive of technology. He is a pioneer in introducing technology in governance. Due to his vision 2020, IT industry was developed in Hyderabad. Now AP is emerging as a Global Digital Technology Powerhouse under his Vision 2047,” said IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, speaking at the AP Digital Technology Summit in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking at the summit attended by tech industry bigwigs and professionals, Nara Lokesh explained how AP Govt has been working on promoting IT, deeptech, innovation and Startups to drive growth. He stressed that Chandrababu Govt is going extra mile by focusing even on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, health tech, edtech, quantum computing, smart energy and other areas.

Young Minister informed the tech and entrepreneurial community, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lending all possible support for AP’s growth, which led to more than 2 lakh crore investment in the state.

IT and HRD Minister signed off, expressing confidence that AP will achieve the dream of 2 trillion economy by 2047, as CM Chandrababu Naidu has been creating a conducive environment to achieve growth in all sectors, across the south Indian state.

