x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Coolie out of Summer Race?

Published on January 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous
image
HC allows lawyer to accompany KTR, with conditions
image
Shashtipoorthi Glimpse: Rajendra Prasad, Archana headline this traditional family drama
image
Don’t Vote If Leaders Can’t Speak In Telugu : Venkaiah Naidu at World Telugu Conference
image
Commenting on a Woman’s Body is Sexual Harassment

Rajinikanth’s Coolie out of Summer Race?

Superstar Rajinikanth has been unwell and he took a long break from work after the release of Vettaiyan. His next film Coolie has been slated for summer 2025 release but the plans are now pushed. As per the speculation from Tamil media, the team is aiming an Independence Day release this year. An official announcement will be made after the shoot gets wrapped up. The new schedule of Coolie commences in Thailand from January 13th and it will be wrapped up by the end of this month.

Coolie is an action thriller that discusses about gold smuggling mafia. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John are the other lead actors in Coolie. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Coolie. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will head for a pan-Indian release this year.

Next AP emerging as Global Digital Technology Powerhouse: Nara Lokesh Previous Shashtipoorthi Movie Glimpse Release Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous
image
Shashtipoorthi Glimpse: Rajendra Prasad, Archana headline this traditional family drama
image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie out of Summer Race?

Latest

image
BSS12 Haindava Title Glimpse: Thrilling & Adventurous
image
HC allows lawyer to accompany KTR, with conditions
image
Shashtipoorthi Glimpse: Rajendra Prasad, Archana headline this traditional family drama
image
Don’t Vote If Leaders Can’t Speak In Telugu : Venkaiah Naidu at World Telugu Conference
image
Commenting on a Woman’s Body is Sexual Harassment

Most Read

image
HC allows lawyer to accompany KTR, with conditions
image
Don’t Vote If Leaders Can’t Speak In Telugu : Venkaiah Naidu at World Telugu Conference
image
Commenting on a Woman’s Body is Sexual Harassment

Related Articles

Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event