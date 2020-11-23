HC pulls up Jagan govt on Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has once again frowned up the state government over the Amaravati capital issue.

Hearing a petition, the High Court expressed its displeasure and anger over the state government’s attitude in not submitting the details on the expenditure spent on Amaravati capital city. The court asked why the government has failed to submit a report on the funds spent on the construction of capital city at Amaravati. The court sought to know how much funds were spent, how many buildings were completed, and at what stage the construction was stopped.

The court ordered the state government to submit a full report on the funds spent on Amaravati construction by November 30. The court warned that it will be forced to summon the state Accountant General if full report was not submitted on the entire funds so far spent on the construction of Amaravati Capital city.

The court also questioned the government on the scrapping of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and constituting Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) in its place. The court said G N Rao, BCG and the high-power committees have not recommended the scrapping of CRDA.