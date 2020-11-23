Modi gave mud and water to Amaravati: KTR

IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao launched a broadside against the Modi government stating that union government has done injustice not just to the people Telangana but also Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a builders federation conference in Hyderabad, KTR as he is popularly known as, said the Modi government has not fulfilled any of its promises it made during the inauguration of Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh. He only gave little bit of soil and drops of water to Amaravati and nothing else.

He criticised the Union government for its alleged failure fulfil the promise to Andhra Pradesh. KTR said the central BJP has done nothing for Hyderabad during the last six years. “They have given nothing for Telangana and even to Andhra Pradesh. When the foundation stone was laid for the capital city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave mud and water,” said.

Hitting out at union minister Prakash Javedkar for his comments on Hyderabad roads, KTR said, “Javedkar commented that the roads in Hyderadad are full of potholes. e said he would give Rs 1 lakh if there is no road with potholes. Show me a road without potholes in any of the cities in the BJP ruled states. I will give him Rs 10 lakh from my pocket,” KTR said.

Further, he challenged the state BJP leaders to get Rs 1 lakh crore package to the state. “If the state BJP leaders can impress upon the central BJP leadership to grant Rs 1 lakh crore to Telangana, I will accept Modi as a great leader. The Modi government did nothing to both the Telugu states,” he criticised.