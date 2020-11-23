CM Jagan launches ‘Abhayam’ app for women safe travel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy asserted that top priority would continue to be given to protection of women’s rights in all programmes of the Government. He said that the new ‘Abhaya’ app was being brought for safe travel of women in auto rickshaws and cabs. The Abhayam app device would be set up in all the auto rickshaws and cabs so that women passengers can travel without fear of any atrocities or wrongdoings.

Mr. Jagan Reddy listed out a whole lot of programmes his Government was implementing for women. Amma Vadi and Cheytha programmes were being implemented for cash transfer assistance. House site pattas were being registered in the name of women members of the families.

The CM said that 50 per cent reservations were being given to women in nominated posts and works. Women were made the Home Minister and also Deputy Chief Minister.

Top level measures were being taken for the security of women. Disha police stations were set up and Disha Act was passed for the highest security of women.