“He is Absolute Ripper” –Mahesh Babu!

Superstar Mahesh Babu doesn’t sit idle but encourages the people with talent every time. He showered praises on Cricketer Mithali Raj on her achievement today. While the girl is surprised and Mahesh fans are feeling happy about it, he made another tweet on actors of Jathi Ratnalu, the recently released film which is flying high.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and said that Naveen Polishetty is “Absolute ripper”! He reminded his interaction with Naveen on the sets of the film ‘One’. He called the young actor as quiet, intriguing, and hard working. Also, Mahesh said that he knew long back that Naveen has a spark in him.

Finally, he congratulated the entire team and said he enjoyed the film heartfully. Needless to say, Naveen will be overwhelmed with Mahesh’s tweet. However, he is yet to respond on it. Meanwhile, Priyadarshi, who is one of the key actors in Jathi Ratnalu, thanked Mahesh Babu.

Remember vaguely interacting with @NaveenPolishety on the sets of 'One'! Came across as quiet, intriguing, and hardworking.. Knew the boy had a spark! Well.. he just blew my mind away!! Sensational acting.. Absolute ripper!! 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2021