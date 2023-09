Actor and music composer Vijay Anthony’s daughter Meera Vijay Anthony passed away during the early hours of today. She was found hanging in her room at 3 AM this morning and was rushed to a hospital in Chennai. The doctors declared that she was brought dead. The 16-year-old girl has been battling depression from sometime as per the reports. Meera has been taking treatment for the same. Vijay Anthony and his family are shattered by the demise of Meera. Rest in peace Meera Vijay Anthony.

