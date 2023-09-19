Buzz: Rajamouli to produce a Biopic?

Top director SS Rajamouli is working on his next film which will start rolling soon. In an interesting development, SS Rajamouli is all set to present a biopic that will be produced by his son Karthikeya. The details of the cast and crew of this magnum opus will be announced soon. Rajamouli himself will announce the details of the biopic at the right time. Karthikeya has been handling the production of SS Rajamouli’s films and he has plans to produce films from a long time.

Rajamouli will direct Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film which is an action adventure. The film starts rolling next year and it will be produced by KL Narayana.