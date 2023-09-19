Too many hurdles for Salaar Release

The makers of Salaar are completely puzzled about the film’s new release date. With lot of stake involved and the film being a multi-language release, the makers are yet to get a clarity on the release date. Netflix acquired the digital rights of the film and they have proposed a November release for the film. This is opposed by the distributors. The makers are focused on Hindi and Telugu theatrical markets. The Telugu producers and distributors have been opposing a Christmas and Sankranthi release as there are several films lined up.

They are suggesting a 2024 release. The buyers are not ready to pay huge amounts if Salaar releases during a non-holiday season. With the film missing the best release date, the asking prices are now quite low. A song has to be shot on Prabhas and it is a special number. The song will be shot once Prabhas returns back from Europe. There are speculations that Prashanth Neel is in plans to reshoot some of the portions of Salaar.

For now, there are a lot of hurdles to be cleared for Salaar. The high-voltage actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Hombale Films. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are the lead actors.