Thaman back to Trolls

Top music director Thaman delivered some of the biggest musical hits last year. He is busy with several big-budget films in Telugu and Tamil languages. The young composer also hiked his fee. But his recent work is receiving a lackluster response from the music lovers. Not a single song from Ram’s Skanda turned a chartbuster. Except for the dance moves of Sree Leela, the songs lacked impressive tunes.

Thaman is back to trolls now. He is being trolled for his poor work. For the past few months, there are strong speculations that Mahesh Babu is not happy with the tunes composed by Thaman for Guntur Kaaram. Trivikram is also in plans to rope in Anirudh for his next film which will feature Allu Arjun in the lead role. Thaman faced several trolls in the past and the young composer made a strong comeback. Hope Thaman returns back with a bang soon.