Mahesh Babu’s assurance to Anil Sunkara

Top producer Anil Sunkara tasted some of the biggest disasters in the recent times. Though he is financially strong and owns several businesses, the passionate producer is taking his time and is aiming for a strong comeback. Superstar Mahesh Babu shares a great bond with Anil Sunkara which is beyond films. Mahesh called up Anil Sunkara recently and he promised to do a film for him.

He asked Anil Sunkara to come up with the right script and a director who could handle him. The hunt for the same is currently on. Mahesh is committed to SS Rajamouli’s film after Guntur Kaaram. Anil Sunkara will have a golden opportunity if he comes up with the right project and script. There are also reports that Anil Sunkara on his return from USA met Megastar Chiranjeevi and discussed about the incurred losses for Bhola Shankar.