Surprise raids on Navdeep’s Residence

Young actor Navdeep makes up to the headlines because of his life style. Navdeep frequently faces allegations in drugs issues and rave parties. After the recent drug racket got busted out, Navdeep’s name surfaced. He condemned the news but he applied for bail in the Telangana High Court. The Hyderabad cops announced that Navdeep is absconding and is not available.

Today, Special Task Force cops conducted a raid on the residence of Navdeep. They might have conducted the raids to trace out some drugs. Navdeep was not available at his residence and the cops returned back after the raids.