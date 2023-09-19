Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Devil is a period drama set in India during the Independence 1940’s. Expectations are sky high on the film, after the teaser release. Makers are currently busy with the post production works. The spy thriller will be hitting theatres on November 24th, 2023. The makers started the film’s musical promotions with the first single “Maaye Chesey.” This beautiful melody sung by Sid Sriram is out now.

This catchy chart-topper has an instantly appealing vibe. With Sid Sriram’s soulful voice, Satya RV’s lovely words, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s magical tune, this melody grows on you. Brinda’s choreography is stunning and perfectly complements each word. The chemistry between Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha is fantastic, and their costumes captivate everyone’s attention. The Devil’s universe was meticulously crafted by its creators. This melody will undoubtedly dominate everyone’s playlist. Samyuktha is playing the female lead.

The movie is produced and directed by Abhishek Nama. It is bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring music.