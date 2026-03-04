Heated Confrontation in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

The Tirumala Laddu adulteration controversy triggered intense scenes in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, turning the House into a battleground between the ruling alliance and the opposition. Sharp exchanges, political accusations, and procedural disputes dominated the discussion.

The confrontation began as ministers questioned the YSR Congress Party for attempting to introduce two motions on the same issue on the same day. Ministers argued that such a move violated legislative procedure and could set a wrong precedent.

Minister Nadendla Manohar strongly criticized the opposition. He accused YSRCP members of ignoring established procedures and creating confusion in the House. Minister Payyavula Keshav also objected to the move and warned that the Council should not become a platform for unhealthy parliamentary practices.

Amid the growing tension, Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju intervened. He advised members to maintain decorum and suggested that the word “mistake” used during the heated exchange should be withdrawn. The Chairman later clarified that the House would allow only a short duration discussion on the issue. He added that the government could present its statement after the debate.

The political tone quickly escalated. Minister Nara Lokesh launched a strong attack on the opposition. He alleged that the former government had failed to act despite being informed about irregularities in the ghee used for Tirumala laddus. He also claimed that investigative findings had clearly mentioned adulteration in the ghee supply chain.

Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu also joined the attack. He rejected allegations made by YSRCP members linking Heritage Dairy with Indapur based suppliers. He questioned how two unrelated dairy entities could suddenly be portrayed as one. According to him the opposition was deliberately diverting the debate away from the core issue of adulterated ghee used in the temple prasadam.

During the debate YSRCP MLC Chandrashekar Reddy argued that investigative agencies had not confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee samples. His statement immediately triggered objections from treasury bench members who insisted that reports and complaints pointed to serious irregularities.

Minister Payyavula Keshav responded by stating that the truth about the Tirumala Laddu issue must be placed before devotees. He accused the previous administration of changing tender conditions in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams procurement process. According to him the rules were altered during the earlier regime and that allowed questionable suppliers to enter the system.

He also questioned why the issue was allegedly suppressed even after information was shared with former TTD chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy.

The political argument soon turned into a near confrontation. Tempers flared when Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and MLC Tumati Madhava Rao exchanged sharp remarks. Both leaders moved aggressively toward each other before other members intervened and prevented a physical clash.

The atmosphere inside the Council resembled a political battlefield for several minutes. Members from both sides raised slogans and accused each other of misleading the House.

Despite the heated exchanges, the government maintained that it was ready for a full debate on the Tirumala Laddu issue. Ministers said the discussion should focus on facts and evidence rather than political allegations.

With investigations continuing and political stakes rising, the Tirumala Laddu controversy has clearly become one of the most explosive issues in Andhra Pradesh politics. The developments inside the Legislative Council indicate that the battle over the issue is far from over.