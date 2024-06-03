Heeramandi to have a Second Season

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks the digital debut of legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the web series got unanimous response. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also was on the top of the streaming charts of Netflix. The top digital platform has now renewed for a second season and the filming starts next year. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the most viewed Indian web series and it was on the top in 43 countries after it started streaming.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in a region named Heeramandi in Lahore and is set between 1920 and 1947. The project was in the making for three years and it was shot in 350 working days. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and others played the lead roles. More details about the second season are awaited.