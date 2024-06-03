Security beefed up for Salman Khan

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been off to Europe to participate in the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani. Salman Khan returned back to Mumbai last evening and tight security has been imposed. With a series of death threats for the actor, the security has been tightened. Salman Khan also did not pose for pictures and headed to his car from the airport. Y+ security was covered and Salman Khan was spotted travelling in a bullet proof SUV. An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs was arrested on Sunday and the reports said that was chalking an assassination plan of Salman Khan.

Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia aka Jonny Walmiki (30) was arrested from Bhiwani in Haryana on Saturday, told the Mumbai cops. The gang also conducted a recce near to the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan recently. There were reports that Salman will move to his farmhouse considering the threat. The top actor recently commenced the shoot of Sikandar and AR Murugadoss is the director. The film is announced for Eid 2025 release.