Home > Politics

No law-and-order issues at counting centers, says Meena

Published on June 3, 2024 by

No law-and-order issues at counting centers, says Meena

State chief electoral officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, had directed all the district collectors and the SPs to ensure that law and order is protected at all the counting centers across the state on the day of counting of votes. He asked the officials to ensure that those who try to create a problem at the counting centres are sent away or taken into custody.

He wanted the police officials to take serious note of the law-and-order protection. He asked them to provide better security at the counting centers. He also told them to keep an eye on the movement of the people around the counting centers.

He told the officials to ensure that every EVM is sealed and protected after the counting of votes. He also told them to send the counting results and the final results to the office of the chief electoral officer in the state by June 5.

He directed the officials to give the opportunity to every political party and every contesting candidate to have their agents at every counting table. He also told them not to allow the counting agents to carry mobile phones or any other thing with them into the counting center. They should carry a pen and white paper or notebook with them, he said.

He wanted the officials to get fire safety certificates from the fire department for every counting center. He also wanted them to ensure that fire fighting vehicles and personnel are posted in every counting center for safety.

Meen also asked the officials to ensure that barricading is done properly in the counting center. The movement of the counting agents is also restricted and they should be given separate paths to reach their respective counting table, he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer had also directed all the officials to ensure that prohibitory orders are implemented at every counting center. He also instructed them to ensure that all liquor shops in the state are closed for three days starting from Monday. They should be open only on Thursday, he said.

