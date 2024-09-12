Hema named in the Charge sheet of Bengaluru Rave Party

Famous Telugu actress Hema has been in the news for a while after being arrested for her involvement in a drug party in Bengaluru. The police have now submitted a detailed chargesheet on the incident. The chargesheet reveals that Hema consumed drugs at the party, along with 88 other people. It also states that nine individuals, including Hema’s friends Vasu and Arun along with Nigerian national Augustine Dada, organized the party and were involved in drug supply. The medical report confirms that Hema had taken the drug MDMA. The charge sheet was filed by the Central Crime Branch of Karnataka.

Several well-known individuals, including Hema, attended the party. The other 79 people accused of using drugs at the party have reportedly been charged under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act, which punishes the consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance. This section states that the accused can be imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to Rs 10,000, or both. The court will announce the final punishment, according to the officials. The police’s charge sheet cites 82 witnesses, including Inspector Lakshminarayana, other Central Crime Branch officials, venue employees, and other party attendees. The police have also included forensic findings and medical reports as evidence.