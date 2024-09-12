A Rare Achievement for Gopichand’s Viswam

Gopichand’s films have been falling short of expectations from the past few years. He has been delivering outdated commercial capers and they are badly rejected. His last film Rama Banam was a box-office disaster and some of the non-theatrical deals are yet to be closed. This also happened for all his previous films. For the first time in the recent times, all the deals for this Gopichand’s film are closed. Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla are teaming up for Viswam, a comic entertainer packed with action. The teaser of the film was impressive and the makers closed all the deals.

Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights and Star MAA bagged the satellite rights. Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao bagged the entire theatrical rights for a fancy price. The Hindi rights and music rights are sold long ago. The makers will recover the entire investment before the release. Srinu Vaitla seems to be making a comeback, hints the trailer. The film’s final budget crossed Rs 40 crores and it shot extensively in Europe, Manali, Goa and Hyderabad. People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios are the producers. Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director and Kavya Thapar is the leading lady. Viswam is announced for October 11th release during Dasara holiday season.