Ram Charan’s Intense training in Australia

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Ram Charan will be trained intensively in Australia before he kick-starts the shoot of his upcoming sports drama. Ram Charan needs a muscular athletic look for his role in the film. He is being trained in Australia for the past three weeks and the actor is expected to return back to Hyderabad by the end of this month. The shooting formalities of this sports drama are expected to start after Dasara. Buchi Babu is the director and Peddi is the title considered for this intense film.

A massive village set is constructed in Hyderabad that sits around the residence of Ram Charan. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in this set. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is scoring the music. Buchi Babu has wrapped up the pre-production work and he is waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and it is jointly produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film is expected to have a 2026 release.