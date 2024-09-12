Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky in Reshoot Mode

Several films of Vishwak Sen have been postponed several times. His last film Gangs of Godavari was almost delayed by 8 months and skipped three release dates. He has completed the shoot of Mechanic Rocky long ago and the makers announced the release date. Mechanic Rocky is slated for Diwali release on October 31st. But the latest update says that the film will not release as per the plan and the makers are considering a November release for the film. Vishwak Sen and his team aren’t happy with some of the episodes and they are shot again.

A mechanic shed set has been erected in the city where a major portion of the film was shot and Vishwak Sen is shooting in the nights for the film now. The makers will announce the new release date soon. Ravi Teja Mullapudi is making his directorial debut with Mechanic Rocky and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments are the producers and Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music. Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran are releasing during the Diwali weekend in Tollywood.