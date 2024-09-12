Tollywood 2024 Release Dates Updated

Top stars like Allu Arjun, NTR and Ram Charan are all set to test their luck with their biggest films later this year. A bunch of films are slated for release from September to December. Here is the updated release chart of films releasing in Telugu cinema along with the dubbed films:

September:

27th: Devara

October:

4th: Swag
10th: Vettaiyan (Dubbed)
11th: Viswam and Maa Nanna Superhero
11th: Deva (Dubbed)
12th: Janaka Aithe Ganaka
25th: KA
30th: Amaran (Dubbed)
31st: Lucky Baskhar

November:

1st: Bachala Malli
1st: Singham Again (Dubbed) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Dubbed)
8th: Mechanic Rocky
15th: Kanguva (Dubbed)
22nd: Dhadak 2 (Dubbed)

December:

6th: Pushpa 2: The Rule and Brahma Anandam
6th: Chhava (Dubbed)
13th: Kannappa
20th: Game Changer and Mufasa: The Lion King (Dubbed)
25th: Baby John (Dubbed)

