Tollywood 2024 Release Dates Updated

Top stars like Allu Arjun, NTR and Ram Charan are all set to test their luck with their biggest films later this year. A bunch of films are slated for release from September to December. Here is the updated release chart of films releasing in Telugu cinema along with the dubbed films:

September:

27th: Devara

October:

4th: Swag

10th: Vettaiyan (Dubbed)

11th: Viswam and Maa Nanna Superhero

11th: Deva (Dubbed)

12th: Janaka Aithe Ganaka

25th: KA

30th: Amaran (Dubbed)

31st: Lucky Baskhar

November:

1st: Bachala Malli

1st: Singham Again (Dubbed) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Dubbed)

8th: Mechanic Rocky

15th: Kanguva (Dubbed)

22nd: Dhadak 2 (Dubbed)

December:

6th: Pushpa 2: The Rule and Brahma Anandam

6th: Chhava (Dubbed)

13th: Kannappa

20th: Game Changer and Mufasa: The Lion King (Dubbed)

25th: Baby John (Dubbed)