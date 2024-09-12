Bhimili Beach Controversy: AP HC has requested the submission of expenditure bills

In a recent development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning alleged illegal constructions at Bhimili beach in Visakhapatnam district. The case has drawn significant attention due to its connection to prominent political figures.

Key Points:

PIL Filed:

Janasena corporator Murthy Yadav filed the PIL against Penaka Nehareddy, daughter of YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy, alleging illegal constructions on the beach.

Partial Demolition:

The court was informed that part of a guard wall built by Nehareddy has been demolished.

Expense Inquiry:

The court has requested submission of expenditure bills related to the demolition, which was reportedly carried out at government cost.

Broader Context :

The case is set against a backdrop of allegations of widespread land grabbing in Visakhapatnam during YSRCP’s time in power.

Specific Allegations :

The petition mentions concrete constructions on land in Bhimili survey numbers 1516, 1517, 1519, and 1523.

Court’s Stance :

The High Court has confirmed illegal constructions on the coast and ordered their immediate removal.

Public Reaction :

Visakhapatnam residents reportedly support the demolitions and call for further action against alleged land encroachments by political leaders.

Ongoing Proceedings

The court has adjourned the hearing to next Wednesday. Meanwhile, authorities have begun demolition processes as per court orders. The case has also brought attention to other structures on Bhimili beach, with some property owners being served notices to respond within three days.

Wider Implications

This case highlights the ongoing issues of coastal zone regulations and alleged political involvement in land disputes in Andhra Pradesh. As the proceedings continue, it may set a precedent for handling similar cases of unauthorized constructions in environmentally sensitive areas.

The High Court’s decisions in this matter are being closely watched, as they could have significant implications for both environmental protection and political accountability in the region.

-Sanyogita