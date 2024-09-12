The Irony: YSRCP Vijayasai Reddy’s PIL Gets Dismissed – Yet Again!

Vijayasai Reddy made yet another desperate attempt to breathe life into the long-dead IMG land case.

With all the hope of a blockbuster sequel, Vijayasai Reddy, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and close aide of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a CBI investigation into the so-called shady land allocations made by then united AP Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu. Today, Telangana High Court’s Chief Justice Alok Aaradhe and Justice J. Srinivasa Rao took about two seconds to dismiss it.

The court also pointed out that this wasn’t the first time this issue had been filed . In 2012, YS Vijayamma, YS Jagan’s mother along with Vijayasai Reddy, had already filed a petition on the same IMG land allocation. Both Supreme Court and High Court reviewed that petition and quickly rejected it.

The court questioned the 10-year delay in filing the petition. Did Vijayasai Reddy and his team just forget about it?

Clearly frustrated, the court dismissed the case and sharply warned the petitioners to stop wasting time by bringing up the same issue again.

The conclusion was clear: no new drama, just the same old story.

-Sanyogita