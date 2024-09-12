Venky and Ravipudi return to their forte

Seasoned Telugu star Victory Venkatesh dished out numerous entertainers through out his career. He is known for delivering rib tickling comedy capers that cut across family audiences. While his arch-rivals dabbled in mass dramas, Venky is the only one who tried to give some comic relief to moviegoers with his comedy films. But, he went against this trend with his recent outings when he tested his luck with an action drama in his last attempt. Unfortunately, he didn’t succeed as Saindhav bite the dust at the box office.

On the other side, one of most successful young directors in Tollywood, Anil Ravipudi, who cultivated a habit to entertain viewers with his trademark comedy in mass films, also tried to move away from his formulaic stories with Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, an emotional action drama. However, his attempt didn’t yield the desired results at the box office.

Now, both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi are returning to their favourite genre comedy with the upcoming film which is fast finishing the shooting formalities. Tentatively titled ‘Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam’, the film is tipped to be a full length entertainer with loads of drama and confusion. The story revolves around three main characters played by Venky, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshii Chaudhary.

Venky plays an ex-cop and Aishwarya Rajesh is his wife. Meenakshii Chaudhary is her former girl friend. It is a crime thriller involving all three of them. Ravipudi is making this as a non-stop entertainer that will evoke plenty of laughs.

This is the third collaboration between Venky and Ravipudi after F2 and F3. The film is targeting Sankranti release. Dil Raju is bankrolling the film.