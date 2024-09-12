Stark contrast between Rama Naidu and Ambati Rambabu

The recent floods in Vijayawada brought to the fore discussion about the efficiency and role of public representatives during crisis and when people face unexpected disasters. While Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu once again proved why he is the best in business when it comes to handling disaster management, some of his cabinet ministers also made a huge difference to the rescue operations with their untiring efforts and effective monitoring.

Among all, one minister who deserves full credit and applause for his commendable work matching Chandrababu’s inspiring rescue operation is Water Resources Development minister and Palakol MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu. He played a significant role in avoiding further damage to Vijayawada by Budameru Canal which led to the unprecedented floods. Rama Naidu is a people’s leader who always strives for the welfare of the society whether or not he has power.

Because of his clean image and also due to the fact that he stood by the party during crisis, CBN honoured him with the crucial Irrigation ministry after coming power in June this year. Given the importance of Polavaram project, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and also other projects across the state, Irrigation Minister is a pivotal post in the AP cabinet. Chandrababu’s faith on Rama Naidu proved to be good omen for the people of Vijayawada.

As Budameru Canal ravaged many parts of Vijayawada, Rama Naidu took up the herculean task of plugging the breaches to arrest further damage. For nearly a week, Rama Naidu was stationed on the banks of Budameru Canal and he closely monitored the restoration works without taking a break. He hardly took any rest and ensured that all breaches are sealed with the help of army officials to avoid any further flooding.

While doing so, Rama Naidu proved to be stark contrast to the previous Irrigation Minister and YSR Congress party leader Ambati Rambabu who never made any impact whole holding the crucial portfolio. In the last two and a half years, Ambati always confined himself to attacking his political opponents instead of fulfilling his duties as an Irrigation Minister. He even lacked the basic knowledge and technicalities of the Polavaram project and often became a laughing stock with his scant knowledge when he addressed press meets.

At one point of time, Ambati discussed about the collections of Pawan Kalyan’s film in a media interaction which was absolutely irrelevant and not useful to the state. Throughout his tenure, Ambati never apprised about the progress of Polavaram project and hardly addressed any irrigation related issues. He used to criticize Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan day in day out and never proved his mettle as a cabinet minister.

After seeing the efficiency of Nimmala Rama Naidu during the recent crisis, people of AP came down heavily on Ambati Rambabu for his zero contribution to the crucial irrigation sector.