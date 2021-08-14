Here is the title of Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is shooting for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release. The makers revealed that the title and the first glimpse will be announced on August 15th during the Independence Day weekend. Rana Daggubati plays the other lead role in this emotional entertainer. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Bheemla Nayak, a powerful cop in the movie and the makers considered several titles for the film.

They felt that Bheemla Nayak is the best title and locked the same for the film. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the heroines. Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in a traditional attire in the film. The shooting portions are expected to be completed by the end of September. Top director Trivikram penned the story and screenplay for the movie. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Thaman is the music director for Bheemla Nayak.