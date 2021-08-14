Why is BJP ignoring these AP leaders?

Despite political experience and resourcefulness, two Rajya Sabha MPs from AP – Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh – are believed to be underutilized by the BJP. The two leaders, who have experience in corporate affairs, industry and public administration, were ignored in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Though Ramesh has proved quite helpful in floor coordination and pooling up numbers for the BJP, the party did not take them into consideration.

Interestingly, another MP – GVL Narasimha Rao too has not been considered for the minister’s post. GVL is currently AP affairs incharge. But, BJP insiders say that he was not given a ministry as he has been elected from UP and if he is made a minister, it would go into UP’s account. The BJP thinking heads felt that this would not be advisable at a time when the state is going to polls. But, both Ramesh and Sujana do not suffer even this handicap. Yet, the party leaders did not consult them.

If sources are to be believed, both the leaders have lobbied hard to bag the minister’s posts. However, caste and regional considerations did not permit their inclusion in the council of ministers. Many in the AP BJP felt that by making any one of these two ministers, the party could have gained a lot in AP. They felt that a proper representation to the state is imperative.

The other MP – TG Venkatesh – essentially is focusing on grooming his son for electoral battles. He is working hard to promote his son. At the same time, he has expressed no ministerial ambitions for himself. TG is also said to be looking to retire from active politics.