Paagal Movie Review

First Half Report :

Paagal first half is disappointing . The poor premise of the story has further gone south with the substandard comedy.

The gay love track between aged politician Murali Sharma and Vishwak Sen pauses with an Interval twist !

4:40 AM Prem returns back to Hyderabad. Now Scenes with politician Murali Sharma are going on , they’re as mediocre as Vizag episodes

4:30 AM The director is trying hard to generate some satirical comedy, but things are not working out much

4:20 AM After no girl works out in Hyderabad, Prem moves to Vizag

4:15 AM Prem’s relentless attempts to love a girl are shown.

Hit song ‘Google Google ..’ is Okay ! ‘Ee Simple Chinnode ‘ bit song is youthful

Movie starts off establishing Hero Prem’s childhood scenes , his affection with mother

4:00 AM Paagal film is produced by Dil Raju and Bekkam Venugopal with Vishwak Sen as a hero and the film is made on a decent budget and has decent expectations. The film is releasing on August 13th in USA. After collecting the feedback from the distributors about the audience returning back to theatres, Dil Raju decided to release Paagal covering the Independence Day weekend.

Telugu360 Live Updates begin at 6:15 PM EST on FRIDAY. Keep refreshing this page for spoiler-free reports.

