2 Reddys to be out to make way for 1 Dalit?

Huzurabad is fast turning out to be a bonanza for TRS Dalit politicians. With the bypolls round the corner, the TRS government is showering sops galore on Huzurabad. From roads to anganwadi bhavans, repair works are being taken up at a frenetic pace. Pensions are being given on time and newer names are being added to the list of beneficiaries.

KCR’s biggest yet bonanza for the Dalits is in the form of the ambitious Dalit Bandhu. Though the scheme is not implemented in Huzurabad, it has already been launched in Vasalamarri. Now the latest buzz is that KCR might induct Dalits, mainly numerically significant Madigas, into the cabinet to win over the community. Already Banda Srinivas has been made the chairperson of the SC corporation.

Sources reveal that KCR may even induct some Dalits into his cabinet. Since, Madigas are in large numbers in Telangana, he might include some of them into his council of ministers. It is also being said that one of them could be made the deputy chief minister. The names of former deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari and Khammam’s Sandra Venkata Veeraiah are doing rounds. Even Chennur MLA Balka Suman is being propped up. But, he is from the Mala community. All these are from the north Telangana, where Huzurabad is also located.

From the south Telangana, the name of Guvvala Balaraju is also being propped up. While this is all okay, there are rumours that KCR might drop a couple of ministers to accommodate the ministers from the SC community. The names being heard are those of Ministers Malla Reddy of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Jagadeesh Reddy of Suryapet. Let’s wait and see how things unfold ahead of Huzurabad bypolls.