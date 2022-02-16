Here’s a lowdown on Jagan and his run-ins with bureaucrats

AP CM YS Jagan will go down as someone who cannot get along with the bureaucrats. The latest incident in which Gowtham Sawang, adjudged the best DGP in the country, was unceremoniously shunted out, has only highlighted his incompatibility with the top honchos of AP bureaucracy. In fact, Sawang is the latest in the long list of IAS officers who had their run-ins with Jagan.

Here’s a list of IAS officers, who fell out of Jagan’s favour and had to face his wrath. While some bureaucrats fought every inch of the way, some were simply shunted out.

AB Venkateswara Rao: This IPS officer was a thorn in YS Jagan’s flesh. He defied Jagan’s attempts to throw him out. He took to legal recourse and thwarted Jagan’s plans to have a free run. A helpless Jagan had to literally wait for him to superannuate.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar: Ramesh Kumar, who was the state election commissioner, has used his autonomous status and powers to fight every inch of the way. He was quite firm and exercised the authority conferred on him as the SEC and thwarted Jagan on several issues. He fought legal battles with Jagan and kept him at bay till he retired.

LV Subramanyam: This Chief Secretary was considered Jagan’s staunchest supporter. He was known to be upright and conscientious. But he was pro-Jagan to a fault. But even he was unceremoniously removed from the post and relegated to some inconsequential post. He bided his time till his retirement and has faded from public memory.

KV Ramachandra Murthy: Though not an IAS officer, Murthy was a respected journalist, who had famously served in several prestigious media houses, including Jagan’s Sakshi. He was later appointed the government’s media advisor. But, after working for several months, he simply sent in his resignation letter. His complaint was that he was unable to meet YS Jagan despite several efforts.

Gowtham Sawang: The DGP was shunted out of his position and does not know what his next assignment is. If sources are to be believed, he could be sent to the Central services. The handling of the government employees and the mishandling of YS Jagan’s security during the latter’s recent visit to Vizag are said to be the immediate reasons for his ouster.

Ajeya Kallam: This retired official, known for his deep knowledge of the administration and agriculture, was taken in as the advisor to the government. But he is totally silent these days. His term is all set to end and is highly unlikely to get an extension.