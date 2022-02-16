Viveka murder: Is noose tightening around Ravindranath Reddy?

Is the noose tightening on more and more close family members of the YSR family in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case? The name of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has already been included in the CBI chargesheet, while the cops are zeroing in on Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy. The MLA is nephew of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reliable sources said that two teams from Chennai and Delhi respectively conducted raids on the assets of Ravindranath Reddy in Hyderabad. Earlier too, he was summoned and questioned by the CBI. Then he had told that property issues could be the reason for Viveka’s murder, but absolved Avinash Reddy. Sources say that it is likely that he could be taken into custody now.

The latest CBI chargesheet claims that Avinash Reddy was involved in the murder as Viveka staunchly opposed giving ticket to the former. The chargesheet has also claimed that Avinash Reddy has offered Rs 10 crore to Gangadhar Reddy to own up the crime. The CBI is now probing if Ravindranath Reddy assisted Avinash Reddy in the whole episode.

Ravindranath Reddy was former Kadapa mayor and two-time MLA frm Kamalapuram. He is accused of amassing huge wealth during the past few years. Some, however, claimed that the raids were due to his ‘ill-gotten’ wealth. Further details are awaited.