Elections in Telangana in August – September?

Though KCR has repeatedly said that there would be no early polls, there are lingering doubts that he could dissolve the assembly to go for early polls. His latest comment that there would be a ‘miracle’ soon is being seen as an indication of his intent.

TRS insiders say that there is an animated discussion as to whether going in for early polls to coincide with Karnataka assembly elections would benefit the party. KCR’s strident attack on Modi and the BJP is also being seen as an indication of his plans to go in for an early poll. Sources say that his pro-Rahul Gandhi statements too should be seen in this contest.

KCR knows that with just 17 MPs seats, he cannot set the agenda at the national level. So, his immediate rival in the state is Congress, which definitely has more votes than the BJP has at present. So, his recent pro-Rahul Gandhi statements are aimed at keeping the Congress confused. Though he is attacking the BJP, his real target is the Congress. Hence, he is trying to weaken the Congress Party in the state.

Also, KCR wants the contest to be a three-cornered one in Telangana. This can help the TRS win the election. He wants both the BJP and the Congress to grow so that the anti-TRS votes get divided. The present term of the TRS government will end on January 16, 2024. He can have elections somewhere in August or September, say sources.