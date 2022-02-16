Tollywood’s Updated Release Chart is Here

With a decline in the new cases of coronavirus, there are several films lined up for release in the upcoming weeks. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is locked for February 25th release and the dates of several other films are changed. Tollywood is packed with a heap of releases from March to May. Several delayed and completed films will now test their luck during the summer season. Here is the updated release chart of films in Telugu in the next three months:
Son of India: February 18th
Ajith’s Valimai: February 24th
Bheemla Nayak: February 25th
Gangubhai Kathiawadi: February 25th
Ghani: March 4th (Not Confirmed)
Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam: March 4th
Radhe Shyam: March 11th
RRR: March 25th
Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu: April 8th
KGF: Chapter 2: April 14th
Ramarao On Duty: April 15th
Acharya: April 29th
Ante Sundaraniki: May 6th
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: May 12th
Pakka Commercial: May 20th
F3: May 27th
Major: May 27th