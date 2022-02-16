Tollywood’s Updated Release Chart is Here

With a decline in the new cases of coronavirus, there are several films lined up for release in the upcoming weeks. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is locked for February 25th release and the dates of several other films are changed. Tollywood is packed with a heap of releases from March to May. Several delayed and completed films will now test their luck during the summer season. Here is the updated release chart of films in Telugu in the next three months:

Son of India: February 18th

Ajith’s Valimai: February 24th

Bheemla Nayak: February 25th

Gangubhai Kathiawadi: February 25th

Ghani: March 4th (Not Confirmed)

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam: March 4th

Radhe Shyam: March 11th

RRR: March 25th

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu: April 8th

KGF: Chapter 2: April 14th

Ramarao On Duty: April 15th

Acharya: April 29th

Ante Sundaraniki: May 6th

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: May 12th

Pakka Commercial: May 20th

F3: May 27th

Major: May 27th