Will the next PM be from South India?

One question that is cropping up during the discussions about the new anti-BJP front of the regional parties is whether the country will have a Prime Minister from South India. The topic is cropping up because of the hyper activism of Telangana CM KCR and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin.

The DMK has never forayed into national politics. It may have become part of either NDA or UPA, but never tried to play a role in Delhi. DMK patriarch Karunanidhi has rarely visited Delhi. But, things appear to have changed after Stalin assumed power. He is trying to use social media to project himself as a benign ruler, who cares for the common man. At the same time, he is showing interest in national political developments.

KCR too is looking at the possibilities at the national level. He is said to be constantly in touch with the likes of Mamta Banerjee and Stalin. He too feels that the coalition of regional parties could throw up anyone as a leader. Even a party with fewer MPs could throw up a PM, feels KCR. Telangana has 17 MPs and the TRS currently has 9 seats.

If a politician from South India becomes the PM, this would become the only third time that a South Indian became a CM. PV Narasimha Rao and HD Deve Gowda could become the PM under highly dramatic circumstances. While Deve Gowda was a compromise candidate of the Congress-backed third front government, PV was made a PM in the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s tragic and untimely death. Is KCR hoping for such a miracle to happen?