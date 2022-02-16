Nagarjuna collaborates with Vennela Kishore for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’ promo

A brand new promo featuring host Nagarjuna along with comedian Vennela Kishore was unveiled by the makers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’ on Tuesday.

As reported earlier, the producers of the reality show have made an official announcement on the OTT version, along with an interesting promo.

The promo features Vennela Kishore and noted actor Murali Sharma. Vennela Kishore plays a jail inmate, who is ready to get his death sentence implemented, while Murali Sharma is the police in charge of him.

As Vennela Kishore begs his advocate Nagarjuna to do something about it, he tells the court that Kishore’s last wish is to watch one episode of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’, which is a never-ending one.

Well, keeping aside the promo, the makers have announced that the show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon. Producers are setting the stage for the curtain-raiser of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’.

Some known names are being heard as the contestants for the first season of the OTT version of the controversial reality show, while there are contestants from previous seasons of the show as well.