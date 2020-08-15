Hero Ram interesting tweet on Swarna Palace incident

Hero Ram responded on Swarna palace incident. He tweeted from his official handle and suspected there could be huge conspiracy to show CM Jagan in bad light behind this.

Ram tweeted, “FIRE + FEES = FOOLS

DIVERTING the issue from FIRE to FEES …. only to FOOL all of us?

FEES Clarification: the Billing was done DIRECTLY by SWARNA PALACE HOTEL as they were RESPONSIBLE for the MANAGEMENT! DOCTORS are NOT RESPONSIBLE for the FIRE safety! I doubt there’s a HUGE CONSPIRACY to show the CM of AP in bad light.I request @ysjagan garu to look into it as a few people under him might be doing this without his knowledge.This is causing huge damage to his reputation & Honest approach,amongst all of us! SWARNA PALACE was a QUARANTINE CENTRE run by the GOVERNMENT until RAMESH HOSPITAL took permission to convert it into a Covid Care Centre when REQUESTED by the GOVERNMENT! HAD THIS FIRE ACCIDENT TAKEN PLACE 3 weeks earlier when it was RUN by the GOVERNMENT, WHO WOULD THEY BLAME? ”

However, Ram’s tweet got mixed response from netizens. Many see this tweet as an attempt to save Ramesh hospital and make Swarna palace alone the Scape goat. Some netizens also alleged that, Ram is speaking as the hospital belongs to one of his relatives. They also criticized him for speaking up on behalf of his relatives instead of speaking up for the needy people. Some people even went on to suggest him to learn from Sonu Sood who is spending millions of rupees and extending helping hand for the needy in this difficult times.