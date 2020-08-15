Our target is Vizag, it’s a peaceful city: Vijayasai

In the morning, CM Jaganmohan Reddy asserted his Government’s first stand on shifting Capital to Visakhapatnam. By evening, Vijayasai Reddy issued a statement playing his second fiddle. He became super active after remaining super cool due to Covid infection. Even during Coronavirus restrictions, he went round on a daily basis especially in North Andhra as if he had a national permit. Now, once again, he is displaying the same enthusiasm.

Vijayasai Reddy asserted and emphasised that their Government’s target is Visakhapatnam. It is a peaceful city. So, there is no question of going back on the 3 Capitals decision.

At long last, the MP clarified that the Jagan Reddy regime would not sit silent if anybody disturbs the peace, and law and order in the port city. Especially, the Government would not spare the gangsters who were trying to grab lands and frighten the local public. Stringent action would be taken against them. Already action was taken in some cases.

Without naming anybody in particular, Vijayasai said the Government was taking action against land grabbers. Analysts say that the serious action so far taken was just suspension from the YSRCP of a city leader in Visakhapatnam in the latest 103 acres land scam. In this case too, no police action was initiated and no FIR was lodged. Even the revenue officials did not make any complaint anywhere. Vijayasai Reddy may try to give lots of assurances but unless it reflects in the ground level, the ordinary public may not be convinced of the Government’s good intentions.