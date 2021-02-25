High Court asks TTD to submit details of Sri Vari assets

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has ordered the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to submit details of all the Sri Vari assets all over. The court gave this instruction after hearing the arguments made by a petitioner’s lawyer seeking an order to stall sale of all sorts of assets of the TTD. The petitioner sought the court’s intervention to protest the properties of the TTD in the State and in other places in the country.

The High Court has also asked for details of the report submitted by the Committee led by Retired Supreme Court Judge that made recommendations for the protection of the TTD properties. The petitioner’s lawyer has said that there was a need for saving the TTD properties from sale. And, the list of all the properties held by the TTD should be placed in the public domain.

The TTD lawyer told the court that already, the details of properties were placed before the public. Then, the court has asked for submitting those details to it.

The petitioner complained to the court that the TTD has no right to sell the movable and immovable properties of Sri Varu since the devotees had made those donations out of sentiment.