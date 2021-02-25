Sajjala slams Naidu to protect Vizag Swami

Suddenly, the TDP leaders right from Chandrababu Naidu have started making outright attacks on Sarada Peetham Swami Swaroopananda of Vizag. Their main worry is that the Swamiji is not only giving spiritual strength but also turning his Peetham into a multi-purpose sanctuary for Mr. Jagan Reddy.

Obviously, the Swami is left defenceless. If he gives a counter, it will lead to a bigger attack from the TDP. If he is silent, the general public may think that the TDP leaders’ allegations are true. Now, the Swamiji has left it to the duty of the ruling YCP leaders to make counter allegations against the critics.

As such, Jagan Reddy’s favourite Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came to the fore and took upon himself the task of defending the defenceless Swamiji. Usually, Sajjala would step in only when there would be a very important matter. He was serving almost as the mouthpiece for the Chief Minister.

Sajjala simply termed Chandrababu comments on Swami as unwelcome and baseless. He said that after the debacle in Kuppam, Chandrababu was speaking in an unbalanced manner. In the past, Naidu had also met the same Swamiji but he was conveniently forgetting that.