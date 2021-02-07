High Court bans Peddireddy from talking to media

The YCP leaders and fellow Ministers hailed the High Court’s latest order. They termed it as a big blow to SEC Ramesh Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. On their party, the TDP leaders terming it as unfortunate that Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy had to move around with the instructions from the High Court. The court might have given relief from house arrest but it has banned the Minister from speaking to the media.

What moral standing the Minister would have to face the people from now on? The court has taken serious note of the objectionable remarks made by Peddireddy against the SEC. It has ordered the Minister not to talk about the election process in the media any longer.

The TDP argues that it is enough to say that the Minister is held guilty in the court of law and that he faced punishment. Peddireddy shall resign from his Minister post immediately.

On the other hand, the YCP leaders say that it is now confirmed that Ramesh Kumar has been acting like an activist of the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu. Whatever, eventually all public related issues have been pushed to the back seat and Peddireddy remarks started dominating the whole poll scene in AP now.