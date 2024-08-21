x
Home > Politics

High Court Questions Hydra’s Demolition Powers in Janwada Farm House Case

Published on August 21, 2024

High Court Questions Hydra’s Demolition Powers in Janwada Farm House Case

Telangana High Court To Hear on KTR Farm House Case

The Telangana High Court has taken up a petition filed by Pradeep Reddy, seeking the demolition of the Janwada Farm House. During the hearing, the court has raised questions about the scope and powers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) special purpose vehicle, Hydra.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) representing the state government informed the court that Hydra is an independent body. However, the High Court questioned the manner in which Hydra has been conducting demolitions.

The court stated that any new construction should be registered with the Sub-Registrar’s office and undertaken with the permission of local authorities. Moreover, the court said how illegal constructions can only be demolished after 15-20 years.

The AAG later told the court that Hydra was established solely for the protection of ponds. However, the High Court clarified that there is no doubt about Hydra’s performance, and the issue of demolitions needs to be discussed further.

The AAG also argued that the petition filed by Pradeep Reddy is not admissible. It was mentioned that the Janwada Farm House falls under the jurisdiction of Geo 111, and the Irrigation Department is responsible for overseeing lands and farmhouses within this scope. The High Court was informed that Hydra has no authority to demolish structures within the Geo 111 area.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court has adjourned the hearing on this petition until noon.

The case highlights the ongoing tensions between private property owners and the government’s efforts to reclaim encroached land and water bodies through the Hydra initiative. The High Court’s intervention is crucial in determining the limits of Hydra’s powers and ensuring a balanced approach to development and environmental protection.

