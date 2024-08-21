x
YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Summoned Again in Chandrababu Residence Attack Case

YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Summoned Again in Chandrababu Residence Attack Case

Notices To Jogi Ramesh Over Attack on Chandrababu House

Former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh has been served a fresh notice by the police to appear for questioning in the case related to the attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s residence.

Jogi Ramesh was earlier called in for interrogation on Tuesday, but he failed to show up. Instead, his lawyers represented him at the Mangalagiri Police Station. The police have now asked Ramesh to appear before them for investigation at 4 PM today, Wednesday.

It is worth noting that Jogi Ramesh has already faced police investigation in this case during the previous YSRCP government. The former minister was questioned for an hour and a half last Friday, and his phone was also seized by the authorities.

Ramesh claims that he had merely gone to protest against Chandrababu Naidu and did not attempt any attack. However, the police seem to have intensified the probe into the incident, summoning the YSRCP leader for questioning again.

The attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence occurred during the previous YSRCP regime, leading to widespread condemnation. The reinvestigation of the case suggests that the authorities are keen to gather more details and evidence related to the incident.

As the hearing progresses, it remains to be seen how Jogi Ramesh responds to the police summons and whether any new developments emerge in the high-profile case.

