Home > Politics

In Siddaramaiah's indictment, a warning for Revanth Reddy from Delhi:

Published on August 21, 2024

In Siddaramaiah’s indictment, a warning for Revanth Reddy from Delhi:

In Siddaramaiah's indictment, a warning for Revanth Reddy from Delhi

BJP has took on the powerful Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by indicting him in an alleged land scam. According to the allegations of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s detractors, his wife Parvati got compensated with expensive land parcels, in place of low value land foregone by her, by Mysore Urban Development Authority during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure as CM.

While the high profile corruption case is being fought by anti-corruption activists TJ Abraham, Snehamayi Krishna and others, it took a political turn, after Karnataka Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot, gave permission for the prosecution of Karnataka CM.

While the merits and demerits of allegations will be proved later in the investigation, one thing which is sure is, without the support of BJP bosses at Delhi, this land scam case against a powerful Congress CM will not have got this far in the southern state. Though Siddaramaiah got temporary relief, by getting interim bail, it is obvious that his reputation as a clean CM has been tarnished and he has been pushed into a defensive mode.

While that’s from Karnataka, there is one key takeaway for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in this episode. His ‘Cash-for-Vote’ case is still pending in the Courts and CM is actively pursing legal counsel in the case.

Like Karnataka Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been a staunch BJP man all through his life. So, there is no ruling out a Karnataka-like situation repeating in Telangana, if BJP top brass decides to take on Revanth Reddy, another powerful Congress CM in the south.

With BRS’s graph going southwards, BJP is planning to emerge as the sole opposition against ruling Congress and stabilize its foundations in Telangana. So BJP high command will leave no stone unturned to create problems for Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government.

Besides attacks from Opposition, CM Revanth Reddy, like Siddaramaiah in Karnataka, has enough contenders for top post, within the party, who will not leave even the slightest opportunity to destabilise their own CM. So, it’s a caution from across the border for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

