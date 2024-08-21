x
Jagan Seeks Court Permission for London Trip and CBI Objects

Jagan Seeks Court Permission for London Trip and CBI Objects

CBI objected to Jagan's visit to London

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has filed a petition in the CBI court seeking permission to travel abroad. Jagan, who is on bail in a disproportionate assets case, requires court approval for international travel.

Jagan has requested permission to visit his daughter, who is studying in London, during the first week of September. However, the CBI has asked the court to reject Jagan’s plea, opposing his request to travel abroad.

Also Read : Jagan, Vijayasai files petitions for foreign tour

Following arguments from both Jagan’s lawyers and the CBI’s legal team, the judge has postponed the decision. The court is set to pronounce its verdict on the 27th of this month.

Meanwhile, MP Vijayasai Reddy, a co-accused in Jagan’s case, has also filed a petition requesting permission to travel abroad coinciding with Jagan’s proposed trip.

