Jagan, Vijayasai files petitions for foreign tour

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition in the CBI court in Hyderabad seeking permission to visit London. He plans to visit London where his daughters are studying. Jagan wants to be in London in September.

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy also filed a petition in the CBI court seeking permission to visit Europe in September and October. The petition was heard in the court and judgement was posted to August 30.

In the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition the court asked the CBI to file a counter. The CBI sought time to file the counter. The court on Tuesday posted the case for hearing on Wednesday. This would be the first time that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be visiting London after the 2024 general election, where his party lost the power.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending more time outside Tadepalli after the elections. He is camping in Idupulapaya and Bengaluru most of the time. He was in Tadepalli recently to meet the party leaders ahead of the MLC elections in Visakhapatnam. The party had won the seat unanimously as the TDP pulled out of the contest.

Jagan Mohan Reddy met the leaders of the local bodies before the MLC elections, where Botsa Satyanarayana was fielded. He is likely to be the party floor leader in the Legislative Council. After a series of meetings with the party leaders, Jagan Mohan Reddy is now planning to visit London to meet his daughters.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior YSR Congress leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy filed a petition against the Election Commission in the state high court. He alleged that the Election Commission was not following the directions from the Supreme Court, which wanted the EC to count the VVPATs along with votes in Ongole Assembly constituency.

The Supreme Court gave the decision following a petition filed by Srinivasa Reddy who wanted the EC to count the VVPATs in the constituency. However, the Election Commission had decided to conduct mock polling in 12 polling stations. Srinivasa Reddy opposed the move and filed a petition in the high court. The high court posted the case to Wednesday.