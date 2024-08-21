x
Nani responds about Ante Sundaraniki Failure

Published on August 21, 2024 by ratnasri

Nani responds about Ante Sundaraniki Failure

Ante Sundaraniki has been lauded and the film has a set of cult fans. But this Nani starrer did not work at the box-office and this has been a point of discussion several times. Nani never opened up about the film in the past but during the promotions of his upcoming release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the actor explained about the reasons for Ante Sundaraniki ending up as a flop. “The first reason why Ante Sundaraniki did not work is me. The movie lover in me got excited after listening to the script of Ante Sundaraniki. But I have forgotten the journey I had as an actor and where I am, the image I carry. Till the film’s release, I watched it as a person who enjoys all kinds of films” told Nani.

He continued saying “Ante Sundaraniki is such a cute story and it was told well. I enjoyed all the portions of the film. On the release day I realized that the audience were restless after watching the hero and heroine. They were not watching the characters. It became a star film. There are several expectations on me and my films. All the comic films of mine ended up as blockbusters. There is a lot of drama and emotion in Ante Sundaraniki. The comedy took the back-seat and the story took the front-seat in Ante Sundaraniki. We had to establish the kids’ portion in the film. Ante Sundaraniki is a properly well made film and I was the wrong choice for the film”.

Nani is working again with Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya and the film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is slated for August 29th release. DVV Danayya is the producer and Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah will be seen in other important roles.

